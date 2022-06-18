KTR lays foundation and inaugurates works worth Rs 670 crore in Nagarkurnool

Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Rs.170 crore worth works were inaugurated and sanctioned in Kollapur constituency, Rs.470 crore worth works were planned and executed in Nagarkurnool constituency. Photo: Twitter

Nagarkurnool: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday laid foundation and inaugurated development works worth Rs 670 crore in the district.

While, Rs 170 crore worth works were inaugurated and sanctioned in Kollapur constituency, Rs 470 crore worth works were planned and executed in Nagarkurnool constituency.

Addressing at a public meeting at Kollapur, the Minister said construction of a bridge across River Krishna at Somasila was approved and a national highway worth Rs 1200 crore was also sanctioned. These works would transform Kollapur as a junction between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

He thanked Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy for approving a mango market in Kollapur and assured that if lands were allotted, food processing units would also be set up in the constituency.

Later at Bijnapally public meeting, he said Nagarkurnool was progressing rapidly. Already, underground drainage works were being taken up in the constituency and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud had assured to sanction a mini stadium in the constituency, he said.

“What Congress leaders could not do in the last 65 years, TRS Government achieved in the last eight years in the State,” said Rama Rao. He also appreciated Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy for constructing schools and executing development works with his own funds.