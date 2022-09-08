Nagender Reddy re-appointed as TRS Australia president

Nagender Reddy Kasarla has been reappointed for the third time as the president for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Australia.

Since its inception in 2016, Nagender Reddy Kasarla was actively involved in expanding the roots of TRS in all of the Australia states. He is strenuously serving party in online platforms and on ground, evident by membership drive numbers achieved in the last 7 years, a press release on Thursday said.

Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, MLC K Kavitha and TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala have personally congratulated and thanked Nagender Reddy for his services to the party in Australia.

In addition, the appointed core committee members include Dr Anil Kumar Cheeti, Rajesh Giri Rapolu, Sai Ram Uppu, Ravi Shankar, Ravi Sayala, Rakesh , Vinay Sunny Goud, Vishwamitra and Srikanth Reddy Sadham. A team of 150 members will be part of newly formed TRS Australia team.

On the occasion, Nagender Reddy sincerely thanked Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister and TRS working president, K T Rama Rao, MLC, K Kavitha, TRS NRI wing coordinator, Mahesh Bigala for recognising his efforts.