‘Telangana unmatched in country in implementation of welfare schemes’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar had lunch with Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: No State in the country could match Telangana in the implementation of welfare schemes, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister distributed Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.1.27 crore to 127 beneficiaries along with a saree and had lunch with them here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion he said in the past, if a girl child of a poor family wanted to get married, her family had to take a loan from lenders.

Also Read Puvvada Ajay Kumar serves legal notice to Teenmar Mallanna

After the Telangana government was formed, the Chief Minister K Chandrashkhear Rao promised to stand by SC/ST, BC and minority girls as an elder brother and launched the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme. Financial assistance given under the scheme was increased to Rs 1, 00, 116 from Rs 50, 000 given initially, Ajay Kumar said.

Even if the family incur a debt during the marriage, Kalyana Lakshmi has given courage to the parents that the debt could be paid off with the amount given by the government. Telangana was the only State in the country where a scheme like Kalyana Lakshmi was implemented.

Similarly promises like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours electricity to irrigation and many other welfare schemes were being successfully implemented. Chandrashekar Rao wants all the people of Telangana to be happy and healthy, Ajay Kumar explained.

He further stated that Telangana was the only State which gives Rs.2016 to senior citizens and widows and Rs.3016 to the disabled persons under the Aasara scheme. Welfare of the poorer sections was of prime importance for the TRS government.

Ajay Kumar noted that many BJP and Congress ruled States in the country have been facing severe power crisis while in Telangana electricity was being supplied uninterruptedly for domestic and industrial users besides supplying 24-hours free power to irrigation needs.

The Telangana government has not stopped a single welfare scheme so far and the credit of successfully implementing all the schemes even in critical situations like Covid-19 goes to the Chief Minister, averred Ajay Kumar.

The minister made it clear that the development of Telangana was being taken forward as planned and no force could harm the TRS government, which has the blessings of the people, the minister added. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.