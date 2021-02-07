Nagoba Jatara: Mesram clan carrying holy water reaches Keslapur

The Mesrams reached the temple of Indradevi located in Indervelli mandal centre at 7 am. They performed traditional prayers at the shrine and worshipped the deity.

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan, who fetched holy water in an ancient container from Godavari, arrived at Indervelli mandal centre as part of their annual important and religious affair, Nagoba Jatara, on Sunday. Nagoba Jatara is the second largest fair after the bi-annual Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara celebrated at Medaram of Mulugu district.

The Mesrams reached the temple of Indradevi located in Indervelli mandal centre at 7 am. They performed traditional prayers at the shrine and worshipped the deity. They had community lunch on the premise of the shrine. They were welcomed by members of local Mesram clan. They were joined by some other tribals of this clan.

Later, the aboriginal tribals left for Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal at 7 pm. The would congregate at Keslapur and celebrate five-day long Nagoba Jatara slated to be held from February 11.

They would camp under sacred banyan trees by erecting make-shift tents for around four days as part of the fair. They placed the container of Ganga Jal on a banyan tree.

They were carrying Ganga jal in sacred Jhari, a 1,400 year old brass container used for fetching the water from Godavari river at Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadagugu village in Jannaram mandal. They covered 155 tribal villages during the course of the journey, trekking over 150 kilometers by travelling for period of a fortnight.

Seer Mesram Venkat Rao, priest or Katoda Hanumath Rao, Pardhanji Thukdoji, Pandurang, Ganapathi, Dadarao, Nagorao, Tirupati and many other members of Mesram clan were present.

