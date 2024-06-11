Mesram clan extends financial aid to lightning victim’s family

On June 6, Anaka Santosh (27) and his wife Swapna (24) from the village were killed on the spot when the lightning struck a hut in which they were to avoid getting drenched from rains.
Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan came to the rescue of a farmer couple who died after being struck by lightning by extending financial aid of Rs 1 lakh at Dongargaon village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday.
On June 6, Anaka Santosh (27) and his wife Swapna (24) from the village were killed on the spot when the lightning struck a hut in which they were to avoid getting drenched from rains.
They were readying their field for sowing seeds at the time of the incident.