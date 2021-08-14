Nakrekal RTC bus stand gets new life after a decade

With the initiative of MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, the bus stand was renovated and brought into utilisation again after a decade of

Nalgonda: The RTC bus stand of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, for which foundation stone was laid by the then Transport Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 1999, has been brought into reutilisation after remaining idle for more than one decade. The bus stand has been renovated with Rs 20 lakhs.

As the then Transport Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrashekhar Rao laid foundation stone to RTC bus stand of Nakrekal on March 5, 1999. Later, the bus stand was inaugurated on January 4, 2001 by then Minister for Mines Alimineti Uma Madhava Reddy. Located close to the by-pass road of National Highway No. 65, Nakrekal was a junction point for surrounding villages for transportation facility. People from 40 nearby villages must reach Nakrekal to travel further towards Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nalgonda routes.

But due to various reasons, RTC bus stand of Nakrekal has remained closed since 2010 and recently reached dilapidated condition. With the initiative of Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, the RTC bus stand was renovated with Rs 20 lakhs and brought into utilisation again.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nalgonda Regional Manager of TSRTC Rajendra Prasad said that as a part of renovation of the bus stand at Nakrekal, toilets were also constructed for the convenience of the passengers. Parking facility also would be provided at the bus stand. Every deluxe, express and ordinary bus would come to the bus stand and a time table of the bus services would also be displayed at the bus stand.

A citizen Nalla Anthaiah said the people were forced to wait under sun for buses at Indira Gandhi statue in the town after the bus stand remained idle. They were forced to stand for 15 to 30 minutes to catch their buses. It has become a big difficulty for the old aged and women, he said. Moreover, it created a traffic problem at the junction of Indira Gandhi statue in the town. Re-opening of the renovated bus stand with new facilities would address all these problems.

