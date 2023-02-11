Nalgonda: 12-year-old girl drowns in NSP canal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 AM, Sat - 11 February 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A 12-year-old girl drowned in the Rajavaram major of NSP canal at Pagiryal village of Anumula mandal in the district on Saturday morning.

The victim was Keerthana from Pagiryal mandal, a Class 7 student of a local school. She accidentally fell into the canal and was drowned. Farmers, who were working in their agricultural fields near the canal, tried to save her, but in vain. Her body was later retrieved from the canal.

Unidentified person dies after hit by a train

In a separate incident, an unknown person died after being hit by a train at Ramajpet of Yadagirigitta mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The locals found his body on the railway track and alerted the police.