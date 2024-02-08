Nalgonda: ACB nabs Revenue Inspector while taking bribe

8 February 2024

Nalgonda: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Kondamallepalli Revenue Inspector (RI), Palla Srinivas Reddy, while he was allegedly taking Rs.30,000 as bribe at his office in the district on Thursday.

According to officials, the complainant Banavath Lalu had approached the Revenue Inspector for processing his application for mutation of his name in an agricultural land, he allegedly demanded for bribe. After Lalu approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Srinivas Reddy was caught red-handed while accepting money from the farmer.

The Revenue Inspector was arrested and produced before 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and SCB cases court at Nampally. The case is under investigation, according to an ACB release.