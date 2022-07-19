Nalgonda Collector asks doctors to work with target of 100 pc normal deliveries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

The district collector Rahul Sharma was speaking at meeting of “Cesarean Section Audit” held at Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: The district Collector Rahul Sharma on Thursday exhorted obstetricians to strive to bring down cesarean deliveries by creating awareness in the people particularly women.

Speaking at a meeting of “Cesarean Section Audit”, which was attended by gynaecologists and obstetricians of government and private hospitals here, Rahul Sharma said that obstetrician and gynaecologists should register the reason, if the cesarean delivery becomes inevitable.

The government and private hospitals must maintain a record of deliveries of the babies performed in them, he said, also underlined the need to bring down high risk pregnancy cases.

The medical experts also confirmed that normal delivery was safer than C-section delivery both to the mother and baby, he added.

Rahul Sharma expressed strong displeasure saying that some doctors were unnecessarily performing C-section deliveries even though the chance for normal delivery.

Feeding mother milk to the baby with one hour of the birth was good to the health of the newborn, but, there would be chances for feeding of mother milk to the baby only after one week in the cases of C-section deliveries, he said.

It would cause for several diseases in the children in the future, both mother and baby would have life threat, if over bleeding took place during C-section delivery, he added.

Collector also asked the officials of medical departments and doctors to work with a target of 100 percent normal deliveries in the district. Reminding that AASHA workers and anganwadi workers were already recording the details of pregnant women, he said that health condition should be check up time to time until delivery of the baby.

The AASHA workers should also record the details of the hospitals where the pregnant women were undergoing health checkups, he added.

The doctors of private hospitals requested for extension of KCR Kits to those who deliver babies in their hospitals. The district collector was also informed by the doctors that the relatives of the patents were physically attacking them when the death of mother or baby occur due to complications during treatment. They also requested for police protection during such incidents.