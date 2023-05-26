Nalgonda: CT,TIFF scan,Blood bank facilities at area hospital of Miryalaguda soon

Health Minister Harish Rao said that the state government had already sanctioned Rs 63 crore for upgrading the Miryalaguda area hospital
Nalgonda: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday announced that CT scan, TIFF scan facility and blood bank would be sanctioned to area hospital at Miryalaguda.
Laying foundation stone for works for upgrade of area hospital of Miryalaguda as 200 bed hospital on its premises, Harish Rao said that the state government had already sanctioned Rs 63 crore for upgrading the Miryalaguda area hospital. Though the hospitals have been developed with all required medical infrastructure and facilities, opposition parties were levelling false allegation for their political mileage.
He also inspected Paediatric ICU in the hospital and inquired with the parents of the children, who were getting treatment, about the medical services and facilities. He also laid foundation stone of 29 PHC sub-centers in Miryalaguda assembly constituency.