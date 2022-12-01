Nalgonda district got highest funds for rural development: Errabelli

Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Rs 1,200 crore was sanctioned to Nalgonda district for works under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development schemes so far

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao was speaking at a review meeting at Munugode in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday said that Rs 1,200 crore was sanctioned to Nalgonda district for works under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development schemes so far. This was the highest for any district.

Speaking at a review meeting, chaired by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Munugode, Dayakar Rao said Nalgonda district stood in the first place in the State in getting funds for works under rural development schemes. He reminded that Rs 6,000 crore was spent for Mission Bhagiratha alone in the district. This had solved the decades-old fluoride issue and the same was acknowledged by the Central government in the Parliament.

Also Read CM KCR pays tributes to Dalit social reformer Eshwari Bai

He said the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had increased the revenue of the gram panchayats even as the Centre was intentionally creating hurdles for works under NREGP in the State. The Centre had instructed the State government not to take up works of Rythu Vedika and Rythu Kallalu schemes with the funds from the NREGP. The Centre had also blocked Rs.703 crore of NREGP funds on the pretext that Rs.150 crore was spent for Rythu Kallalu.

A report summing up the review meeting would be submitted to the Chief Minister too, he said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the villages were witnessing development on par with towns in the State. Reverse migration to villages had started in the State on account of the improved living conditions in rural areas due to the measures taken by the State government.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod, Rajya Sabha member Badugula