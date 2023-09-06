Nalgonda double suicide: Harassment over morphed Instagram pic suspected

They had gone home a few days ago and persuaded their parents to allow them to go to college by bus daily. However, the two were found unconscious in the Rajiv Park behind NG College in Nalgonda.

07:00 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Nalgonda: Harassment and blackmail over a morphed display picture on Instagram is said to have been a trigger to the alleged suicide of two girl students of a government degree college in Nalgonda. The two, Enugudula Manisha and Danthaboina Shivani, both in their early twenties, had allegedly consumed a herbicide at the Rajiv Park on Tuesday and died while undergoing treatment in the Government General Hospital, Nalgonda in the early hours of Wednesday.

Manisha died around 3 am while Shivani breathed her last at 5 am. The two, were second year students of B.Sc.(B.Z.C) at the Government Degree College, Nalgonda, with Manisha hailing from Ambanabole and Shivani from Nakkalapally. They were staying in a hostel on Devarakonda road in Nalgonda.

Nalgonda Town-II Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said the case was being probed from all angles and that their call data and chats on social media accounts were being verified. Police have found that one of the girls had purchased a half litre herbicide bottle, used as a weed killer in agricultural fields, from a fertilizer shop in Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda town.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar Reddy said the harassment angle on Instagram was yet to be brought to the notice of the police. Meanwhile, a telephone conversation purportedly between the two girls and a person, whom they called brother, is making rounds on social media. In the conversation, they are heard telling him that they resorted to the extreme step due to blackmail by an unknown person who morphed their DPs on Instagram.

According to reports, the two girls were close friends since their Intermediate days, with a picture of the two together being used as the DP for social media accounts including Instagram and WhatsApp. Both hailed from poor families with their parents being agricultural labourers.

The bodies were handed over to their parents on Wednesday.