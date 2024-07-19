Nalgonda: Fraudster syphons of Rs 1 lakh from farmer’s bank account

The farmer, Veeramalla Nagaraju who was eagerly waiting for the loan waiver message from the bank received a link sent to him in the name of the Union Bank with a request to update his credentials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 12:10 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Cyber hackers managed to syphon off Rs 1 lakh in two unauthorised transactions from the bank account of a gullible farmer in Chundur village in Nalgonda district. The farmer, Veeramalla Nagaraju who was eagerly waiting for the loan waiver message from the bank received a link sent to him in the name of the Union Bank with a request to update his credentials.

Taking it to be genuinely from the bank, he opened the link to comply with and furnished all his details only to realise that he was duped. Later he found that his account balance was less by Rs 1 lakh. He took up the issue with the bank and the local police. The police registered a case and advised him to be wary of the fraudulent message links hereafter. Farmers in the village were sounded a caution against opening such fraudulent messages in the WhatsApp or mails sent by the tricksters trying to cash in on the loan waiver time.

