Nalgonda: Helicopter sorties trigger apprehensions over uranium exploration

Vast lands in a few areas like Chitriyala, Peddamula, Peddaadiserla Pally, Mudigonda and others were identified with uranium reserves.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 04:10 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: A few helicopter sorties along River Krishna at Peddagattu and Sambapuram villages under the Nallamalla forests in Nalgonda district a couple of days ago have triggered apprehensions among local people over renewed attempts for uranium exploration in the region.

A vehicle of the union government doing several rounds in the region has added fuel to the fire. Locals doubt that the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) was reviving its attempts to explore uranium in the region, according to local media reports. The UCIL and Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) had conducted surveys in different areas under Nallamalla forests limits in 2002. They had even collected a few samples, as per the reports.

Also Read CM Revanth calls for total revamp of Govt schools in Telangana

Vast lands in a few areas like Chitriyala, Peddamula, Peddaadiserla Pally, Mudigonda and others were identified with uranium reserves. However, following severe objections by local people, voluntary organizations and environmentalists on the adverse impact on the environment and flora and fauna due to uranium exploration, the plans were shelved.

“In 2009, the then Congress government had issued GO 127 permitting uranium mining in Nallamalla forests. Between 2014 and 2023, the KCR government did not permit uranium mining because it would destroy the ecosystem of Telangana. The BRS government also passed a resolution in the Assembly against uranium mining. With the Congress government back in power, the mining has restarted in Nallamalla forests,” social media influencer Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on X.

Meanwhile, officials of the Forest department and the Mines and Geology department said there was no information or intimation from UCIL for conducting any survey in the Nallamalla forests under Nalgonda district limits.

“Generally, UCIL gives prior intimation to the district administration for conducting any survey. But there was no such intimation issued to us,” a Mines and Geology official said. Forest officials also said they had not received any request for a survey.