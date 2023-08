| Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme To Solve The Water Problems In South Telangana Cm Kcr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation is to tackle the extreme drought-prone conditions in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda districts by irrigating over 4.97 lakh hectares of land, equivalent to about 12.30 lakh acres.

The project also aims at supplying drinking water to 1226 villages in 70 mandals in these districts.