Amit Shah’s Munugode public meeting speech full of lies: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Nalgonda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, in Nalgonda on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that the speech of union Home Minister Amit Shah at Munugode public meeting was full of lies and reflected his hatred towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Reacting to the allegations by Amit Shah at BJP’s public meeting at Munugode, Jagadish Reddy said that Amit Shah donned the role of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay with his speech, which was full of baseless allegations and personal hatred. Amit Shah spoke like a downgraded leader and not at the level of a union Home Minister, he added.

He pointed out that the union Home Minister did not respond to the questions raised by the Chief Minister at Saturday’s TRS public meeting held at Munugode. The comments of Amit Shah on the hike of fuel prices were like a thief shouting ‘thief’. It might be good if the union Minister talked about the price hike of LPG gas. The BJP leaders have no guts to accept the facts, he said.

He said that Amit Shah also poured water on the hopes of Munugode people that the union Minister would announce some soaps to them. The BJP candidate would lose deposit in the by-elections to Munugode Assembly constituency.

Reminding that the insurance scheme for farmers, Rythu Bheema, was being implemented in only Telangana State in the country, he said that one lakh families of farmers have benefited under the scheme. In alone Munugode Assembly constituency, 1,128 families of farmers benefited under the scheme, he added.