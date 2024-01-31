Nalgonda municipality prepares plan with Rs 1.74 crore to avoid drinking water shortage in summer

Nalgonda municipality has prepared a plan with Rs 1.74 crore to tackle drinking water scarcity in the town in the coming summer season.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 03:51 PM

Nalgonda: Nalgonda municipality has prepared a plan with Rs 1.74 crore to tackle drinking water scarcity in the town in the coming Summer season. The water level in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) reaching dead storage level and the fall in ground water levels are likely to have a severe impact on the drinking water supply in Nalgonda town, which has 2,25,076 population.

Low water level in reservoirs, the drinking water supply sources has left officials on tenterhooks as it will be extremely difficult to manage drinking water needs during summer.

Presently, drinking water was being drawing from Udhaya Samudram, which would be filled with Krishna water through SLBC canal. The officials were expecting that serious drinking water problem could arise after three or four months in the town. The water level in NSP fell to 520 feet as against full storage level of 590 feet and current water storage in the project was 149 tmcs (48%) as against cross storage capacity of 312 tmcs.

There were 38,985 water tap connections in Nalgonda town. In addition this, 270 bore wells also available to draw water for supplying to the people. Presently, 30.38 MLD of water being supplying to 38,985 water taps every day. Officials say demand for drinking water would imminently increase in summer. The municipality focused on plugging the leakages on pipelines to avoid water wastage.

To avoid drinking water problem, 10 private water tankers would be hired for the summer at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. In addition to this, Rs 9 lakh were sanctioned for repairing the bore wells, he added.