Nalgonda, Nizamabad girls enter final of Women’s Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Nalgonda girls will face Nizamabad girls in the final of the 9th Women’s State Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship.

In the semifinals at Nizamabad district police ground on Wednesday, both two sides recorded impressive victories. For Nalgonda, Hashitha scored a first half hat-trick while Keerthana scored a brace to help their side thrash Adilabad 5-1 in the one-sided semifinal tie.

In the other semifinal, Jahnavi registered a first-half hat-trick to help Nizamabad beat Mahabubnagar 4-1.

Results: Semifinals: Nalgonda 5 (Harshitha 3, Keerthana 2) bt Adilabad 1 (Aarthi 1); Nizamabad 4 (Jahnavi 3, Sahasra 1) bt Mahaboobnagar 1 (Ruthvika 1).

