Golf: Cemetrix face Boulder Hills Tigers in Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Cemetrix had to dig to eke out a 2.5-1.5 win in their semifinal over the Jaagruthi Jaguars to set up a title clash against defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers, who pipped Ecolastic Eagles 3-1, at the Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge being played here at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

After battling it out in the final league game, Cemetrix and Jaguars went head to head coming down the stretch in a closely fought contest that went down to the wire. Captain Vasu Merugu and Swetha Gullapalli put Cemetrix ahead before Ashok Reddy and Ram Musunuri pulled a point back for the Jaguars.

Earlier in the day, the first semifinal turned out to be a close contest. Having lost to Ecolastic Eagles in their final league match, Boulder Hills Tigers made a fast start from the word go. They led three of the four games halfway through before the Eagles made a comeback led by their Rakhi Sinha.

Rakhi and Manohar Baddam were 3 down after 4 holes before they pulled back two holes back to back. Trailing by one, Rakhi made two clutch birdies on the final two holes to halve the match against Tigers captain Shashidhar Reddy and KBN Raju.

The final will be played over two rounds of 9 holes on Saturday between Boulder Hills Tigers and Cemetrix. The third place playoff will be a contest between Ecolastic Eagles & Jaagruthi Jaguars.

Results: Semifinals: Ecolastic Eagles 1 lost to 3 Boulder Hills Tigers; Cemetrix 2.5 bt 1.5 Jaagruthi Jaguars.