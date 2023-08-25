Nalgonda police detains five CPI(ML-Janashakthi) leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Nalgonda: The police reportedly took CPI (ML-Janashakthi) leaders Kura Rajaiah and Kura Amar into custody from Madugulapally mandal. It is learnt that three other party members were also detained along with them.

According to sources, the police rounded up them when they were holding discussions in a mango farm located between Kudakuda and Madugulapally on Thursday night.

The police reportedly got inputs on the movements of naxalite leaders in some mandals and that they were behind a few programmes organized by front organizations of the CPI (ML-Janashakthi).

The police were inquiring whether they were recruiting cadre in the district or trying to strengthen their party. The police are maintaining silence on the detention of the Janashakthi leaders.