Nalgonda SP asks people to follow road safety measures

K Apoorva Rao asked the people to follow road safety measures as averting road accidents was the responsibility of everyone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao was speaking at a review meeting on road safety measures in DPO at Nalgonda on Saturday

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao on Saturday asked the people to follow road safety measures as averting road accidents was the responsibility of everyone.

Speaking at a review meeting on road safety measures here, the SP said the police should lay special focus on black spots on national highways and state highways and take up special measures to avoid accidents.

She underlined the need for coordinated efforts by police, officials of the Regional Transport Authority and Roads & Buildings department to bring down accidents in the district. She also instructed police officials to prepare a plan in this regard.

She also asked officials to set up proper lighting systems, blinking lights and caution boards at black spots. Pointing out that parking the vehicles on the roadside in the night was also causing road accidents, she said police patrolling on national highways and state highways would be increased to ensure no vehicles were parked on the roadside in the night. She was also underlined the need to create awareness among the people on road safety measures.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Narsimha Reddy, Venkatagiri and Nageshwar Rao were present.