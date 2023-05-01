Nalgonda: Heavy rains trigger inflows into Musi Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Water in the Musi flowing over a culvert at Singaram of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday

Nalgonda: The inflow to the Musi project increased from Monday morning due to heavy rains in the upper areas.

The inflow to the project was recorded at 1,860 cusecs. As Musi and its tributary Bikkeru were flowing in full swing, the inflow to the medium irrigation project on Musi at Solipet increased significantly. The water level in the project reached 632.7 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet.

The current water storage in the project was 1.7 tmcs as against full storage capacity of 645 tmcs. In May last year, the water level in the project was 622 feet, which was dead storage level.

In Suryapet, Mellacheruvu, Mattampally, Chivvemla, Huzurnagar and Palakeerdu mandals witnessed moderate rain on Monday morning. No crop damage was reported.