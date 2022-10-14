NALSAR to hold award ceremony programme on Oct 15

Hyderabad: The award ceremony of joint certificate programme “Legal Acumen for HR Leaders” by Department of Management Studies (DoMS), NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and Society for Human Resource Development (SHRD), India, will be held at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad on October 15.

Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan would be the chief guest and address the gathering. Prof.V.Balakista Reddy, Vice Chancellor(I/C) & Registrar, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Prof. Vidyullatha Reddy, Head of the Department, Department of Management Studies, NALSAR University of Law, Ramesh Mantana, Vice President– HR & Operations, Evoke Technologies and Indu Madhavi Iragavarapu, Co-Founder, SHRD India will be participating in the event.

The workshop was offered to HR leaders operating largely from Hyderabad, representing over 100 organizations. Over 200 HR leaders participated in the workshop, making it one of the biggest gatherings of HR managers ever. Live webcast of the event will be available from 4 p.m. on the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnDQyZ0neEnz7iUmM6SgtrA