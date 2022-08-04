NALSAR signs MoU with LEAFS to empower farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and Legal Empowerment and Assistance for Farmers Society (LEAFS) have entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide legal aid to farmers on various aspects concerning agriculture.

The institutions – Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR), NALSAR, and LEAFS will collaborate for establishing legal aid clinics involving law students besides imparting training to various stakeholders on laws pertaining to farming.

The MoU was signed by Dr. V Balakista Reddy, Vice-Chancellor designate & Registrar, NALSAR and M Sunil Kumar, president, LEAFS, on the university campus here on Thursday.

As part of the partnerships both institutions will design and implement innovative pilot programmes to improve access to justice for farmers. They will also prepare awareness material for educating farmers on laws pertaining to agriculture and take steps for spreading awareness.

The terms of agreement include undertaking research on the aspects pertaining to law and agriculture, agricultural laws and agriculture dispute resolutions. The NALSAR and LEAFS will also take up initiatives pertaining to farmers and their legal rights as part of the MoU.