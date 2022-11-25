Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today property show in Karimnagar from Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Arrangments made for property show to be held at Revenue gardens in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: A two-day property show organised by Namasthe Telangana, Telangana Today and T-News will be held at the Revenue Gardens here on November 26 and 27.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar will inaugurate the property show at 10 am on Saturday.

Prominent real-estate companies from Hyderabad and Karimnagar are participating in the show, wherein different banks are also participating to provide loan facilities to customers.

While P Mangatram and Aparna are main sponsors for the property show, Raichandani Sindh Developers is the associate sponsor. Aadarsha Comforts, Build Urban Construction and SR Construction are co-sponsors.

The property show is being conducted in association with Osmani Construction, My3 Groups, Royal Ridge, Duro, Repco Home Loans, Sree Venkateshwara Avenue, KK Enterprises, State Bank of India, union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and KDCC Bank.