Nandyal: Ex-minister Akhila Priya held for TDP group clashes

Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested in connection with group clashes within the Telugu Desam Party leading to an attack on party leader AV Subbareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Nandyal: Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested in connection with group clashes within the Telugu Desam Party leading to an attack on party leader AV Subbareddy on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Nara Lokesh’s padayatra in Allagadda town of Nandyal constituency. The rival groups of Subbareddy and Akhila Priya, which vied with each other to welcome Lokesh into the town, came to blows during which Subbareddy was severely injured. He was admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Nandyal police registered a case and after preliminary inquiry, arrested Akhila Priya and shifted her to the police station. Later, talking to media persons, she levelled serious allegations against Subbareddy which were, however, denied by the latter’s supporters.

Taking a serious view of the incident, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with top leaders of the party and constituted a three-man committee with senior leaders to inquire into the matter and give him a comprehensive report. There was no question of sparing anybody violating party discipline, he warned.