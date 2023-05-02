‘Kapus won’t support Chandrababu even if Pawan Kalyan does’

TDP government had foisted many cases on the Kapus to harass them while the YSRCP government withdrew all the cases, said Ambati Rambabu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Amaravati: Even if Jana Sena Party president and film star Pawan Kalyan joined hands with the Telugu Desam Party, the Kapu community would not support the TDP and its president N Chandrababu Naidu, according to Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu.

Talking to media persons at the YSR Congress Party in Tadepalli here on Tuesday, he recalled that the TDP government had foisted many cases on the Kapus to harass them while the YSRCP government withdrew all the cases with a single GO which both Chandrababu and Eenadu group chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao were unable to stomach. “During the TDP regime, Chandrababu foisted 69 false cases against Kapu leaders, including Mudragada Padmanabham and Dadisetti Raja, during their agitation for reservations. It was at the behest of Chandrababu, Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga was murdered in Vijayawada. TDP is anti-Kapu and Chandrababu tried to persecute them,” he alleged.

On Pawan Kalyan‘s politics, Rambabu said the former lacked knowledge. Even if he joined hands with Chandrababu, the Kapus would not. For, the TDP’s goal was to ruin the Kapu community, he stated. He also alleged that the film actor was trying to mortgage the interests of Kapus to Chandrababu and cautioned the community against it.