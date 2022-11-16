Nanofix pip Sreenidhi Thunderbolts in National Amateur Golf League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Team Mysa

Hyderabad: Kolkata’s Nanofix defeated Sreenidhi Thunderbolts 4-1 in the second round of the National Amateur Golf League held at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This is their second consecutive win in the tournament. In the other match, defending champions Team Mysa beat Chennai Hustlers 4-1 and brought themselves back into the contention for the knockout spot.

The Hustlers are still within a chance to qualify for the semifinals themselves as they start the final league round one point behind Team Mysa and face Nanofix on Thursday.

In Group B, Lucknow’s Dabang Daredevils advanced as they beat Golfers’ Guild 3-2 in a thriller. Bengaluru’s Mighty Eagles defeated Canam Raptors 2-3. The final round of group matches will be played on Thursday with six of the eight teams in with a realistic chance of making it to the semifinals. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals on Friday.

Results (Round 2): Team Mysa bt Chennai Hustlers 4-1; Dabang Daredevils bt Golfers’ Guild 4-1; Nanofix bt Sreenidhi Thunderbolts 4-1; Mighty Eagles bt Canam Raptors 3-2.