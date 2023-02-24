Team Mysa emerge champions of Koncept HPGL Season III

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Team Mysa with the winners trophy

Hyderabad: Team Mysa dished out a dominating show to defeat Swans 5.5-2.5 to emerge champions of the Koncept HPGL Season III at the Royal Gems Course in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

In an eight-match match play format, Team Mysa won the first four games comfortably with team owners Deepak and Swetha winning their games and Anil Yamani and Suresh Challa getting them to the half way mark.

However in the second half, tables turned in favour of the Swans as they put up a formidable fight and were leading in the other 4 matches.

Team Mysa got the win and a huge sigh of relief with Vasu Mergu the team captain halving the match with Rajender Gaddam of Swans in dramatic fashion on the 18th hole of the championship course. Amrit Anmolu and Ramakrishna reddy got swans the 2 wins.