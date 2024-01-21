Nara Lokesh extends support to agitating Anganwadi workers in Andhra

By IANS Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:47 PM

Hyderabad: The statewide protest of Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh that has been ongoing for the last 40 days received a major boost on Sunday with TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh extending support to them.

Anganwadi workers are protesting against the “unjust treatment by the Jagan Reddy government resulting from a host of unresolved issues such as a demand for a salary hike and unpaid gratuity payments”.

The stir has attracted major momentum in recent days, with over 55,600 Anganwadi centres across the state now shut down and over 1 lakh workers and helpers have refrained from their duty.

In a statement, Nara Lokesh lambasted the Jagan Reddy government’s lackadaisical attitude that has resulted in this statewide agitation and the deaths of two Anganwadi workers as well”. He also promised the agitating workers that the incoming TDP-Janasena government would address the fair demands of the Anganwadi workers and justice would be done.

Elections in the state are scheduled to be held this year in April-May.