TDP mocks CM Jagan’s ‘toilet publicity’, alleges lack of governance

By ANI Updated On - 11:33 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s governance, citing an incident of a toilet in East Godavari district bearing a flex board praising his ‘Jagananna Arogya Suraksha’ scheme.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh questioned the government’s priorities and mocked the resort to such publicity stunts amidst rising unemployment and economic woes.

In a press release, Nara Lokesh highlighted the apparent obsession of the Chief Minister with public image, pointing to the “Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Toilet” flexi as a prime example.

He further criticized the lack of tangible achievements in Jagan’s four-and-a-half-year tenure, stating, “With nothing to boast about, the ruling party leaders are stooping so low to install such flexes on toilets.”

Lokesh expressed his dismay at the state of affairs, particularly the alarming rate of youth unemployment leading to suicides. He cited reports claiming Andhra Pradesh has the highest unemployment rate in the country and questioned the government’s focus on self-promotion amidst such dire hardships.

“All the reports point out that the State stood on top in unemployment in the country,” Lokesh stated. “Ignoring such facts, the State Government has been descending so low.” He concluded by asking the people, “What to name these rulers?”

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that there has been no development in the state for the past 5 years and in the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people. “TDP’s policy balances both welfare and development.

The TDP is the only party that has initiated welfare schemes in the country. There has been no development in the state for the past 5 years. In the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people,” Naidu said.

TDP Chief and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, said this while addressing the people at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ public meeting in Kanigiri. “With my vision, I promoted the IT sector 25 years ago.

The people who followed the path laid by TDP are now earning more than what people in Hyderabad, Bangalore, the USA and London are earning. If the state is developed, wealth will be created. With this wealth, the government’s earnings will increase, and this wealth can be used to provide welfare schemes and justice to the people. The Jagan government doesn’t know how to create wealth,” Naidu said.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that “Jagan Reddy brought terrorism to the state. TDP provided IT jobs, but Jagan Reddy is giving people volunteer jobs with a Rs 5,000 salary. People are in no situation to buy essential commodities.” TDP Supremo further alleged that the ruling party has hiked electricity prices nine times in the state; however, during the TDP regime, not even a single attempt was made to hike electricity prices.