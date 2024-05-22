Narasimha Jayanthi at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The festivities concluded with Maha Mangala Aarathi, Pushpanjali and a Grand Pallaki Utsavam, followed by Dinner Prasadam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:54 PM

Narsimha Swamy

Hyderabad: Narasimha Jayanthi festival was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Wednesday.

The festivities included Maha Abhishekam to swamyambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Mulavar deity, Narasimha Homa, Kalyanotsavam followed by special spiritual discourse, Unjal Seva and Pallaki Utsavam.

As part of grand celebrations, the most auspicious Maha Abhishekam began on the auspicious Brahma Muhurtha at 5.10 am followed by Narasimha Homa amidst Vedic Hymns, Maha Purnahuti, Kalyanotsavam and in the evening, a grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam.

Later, a special discourse was delivered by was delivered by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad. The festivities concluded with Maha Mangala Aarathi, Pushpanjali and a Grand Pallaki Utsavam, followed by Dinner Prasadam.