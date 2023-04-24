Narayanguda Inspector placed under suspension

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension for his alleged negligence on duty in countering illegal activities including hookah parlours.

The Commissioner acted on the report sent by a senior police official from the Task Force from the zone after recent raids on hookah parlours in the jurisdiction.

Officials involved in such matters will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken, the commissioner said.