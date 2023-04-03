Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad, 15 held

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) raided a hookah parlour at Suleman Nagar and caught 15 persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 AM, Mon - 3 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) raided a hookah parlour and caught 15 persons on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a hookah parlour at Suleman Nagar.

According to the police, the management of the hookah parlour was violating the procedures and running beyond the stipulated time. The records were also not maintained properly, police said.

The police seized 15 hookah pots and flavours from the place.

The 15 persons and the property seized was handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further investigation.