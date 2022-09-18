Narsampet Govt Degree College bags educational excellence award

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

(Dr Bathini Chandramouli and Srinath receiving the award at a programme in Hyderabad) Narsampet Government Degree College (GDC) received educational excellence award at the 2 Indi Global Education Festival held at Hyderabad

Warangal: Narsampet Government Degree College (GDC) received educational excellence award at the 2 Indi Global Education Festival held at Hyderabad from September 16 and 17, said former Principal Dr B Chandramouli.

In a press note here on Sunday, Dr Chandramouli, who is now the principal of the Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally(Autonomous), Hanamkonda, said that he had received the award on behalf of the Narsampet GDC management on the hands of Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal at the festival on September 17.

“The Narsampet GDC got the award as it was accredited with NAAC ‘A’ grade in May this year, and for its services several decades in the rural areas of the Warangal district,” he said, and hoped that the GDC, Narsampet , would soon get the autonomous status under the Kakatiya University jurisdiction.

This flagship annual conference was held in association with the Collegiate and Technical Education Department, Govt of Telangana, and was attended by a confluence of leaders and innovators from the education, Skill, Industry and HR sectors.

Six higher educational institutions were awarded at this festival. GDC, Narsampet, faculty member Dr Srinath was also present at the programme along with Dr Chandramouli.