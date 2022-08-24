Narsampet MLA distributes oil palm saplings at Khanapur in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy planting oil palm saplings at Khanapur in Warnagal district on Wednesday.

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has distributed the oil palm saplings to the farmers at Khanpur in the district on Wednesday. MLA planted a few saplings at a farm.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that farmers had evinced interest to grow the oil palm in a total of 4,000 acres in the Narsampet Assembly constituency.

“We are distributing 2.26 crore saplings to as many as 1379 farmers in the constituency,” the MLA said and urged the farmers to avail of the subsidy offered by the State government.

“The horticulture department will provide all support to the farmers until they get the yield,” he said.

Local TRS leaders and others were present at the programme.