Narsingi police arrest man involved in burglary at former IAS officer’s house

The police recovered one kilogram of gold from him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 11:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in the burglary reported at the house of former IAS officer.

According to the police, the suspect Praveen while wandering near the house of the former IAS officer Ravi Babu located at Gandhamguda Narsingi noticed it was locked.

“Praveen entered into the compound and found a crow bar. Using the tool, he broke the lock of the main door and went inside the house. He got hold of the keys of the cupboard with much ease and then opened the locker before collecting the gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1 crore,” said DCP Rajendranagar, Srinivas.

The police had registered a case and on suspicion picked up Praveen who on interrogation admitted to the crime.