Natura emerges winner of Hyderabad Chess Centre’s 4th Classical Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Natura Bethi

Hyderabad: Natura Bethi emerged winner of the Hyderabad Chess Centre’s 4th Classical Chess Tournament held at Main Hall, YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.

In the final round, she defeated Nidhish Shyamal and grabbed top honours with 5.5 points ahead of Bharath Kumar Reddy and Shivamshika in second and third places respectively.

Results: Final Round: Natura Bethi (5.5) bt Nidhish Shyamal (4.5), Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (5) bt Andabatla Satvik (4.5), CR Ritvik (4.5) drew with Nanditha V (4.5), Yohan Yadav Tarala (4) lost to Shivamshika G (5), Mahendar B (3.5) lost to Shanmukha Pulli (4.5), Durga Karthika Lellapalli (3.5) lost to Ritesh Maddukuri (4.5), Murali Mohan Y (3.5) lost to Mokshith Pasupulety (4.5), Ehaan Shaikh (3) lost to Viswajith Sai B (4.5), Ayush Yadav (3) lost to Vishwanath Kannam (4), Kurella Dinesh Sai (4) bt Ravindra Nath A (3);

Final Placings: 1. Natura Bethi, 2. Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri, 3. Shivamshika G, 4. Nidhish Shyamal, 5. Mokshith Pasupulety, 6. C R Ritvik, 7. Nanditha V, 8. Viswajith Sai B, 9. Shanmukha Pulli, 10. Andabatla Satvik.