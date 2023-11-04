Naval sailor killed in Chetak helicopter crash in Kochi 

The Chetak helicopter accident occurred at INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command during routine maintenance taxi checks, Defence sources said
Kochi: A Naval sailor was killed here on Saturday when a Chetak helicopter was involved in a “ground accident” at a naval air station here, the Indian Navy said.
The Navy ordered a probe into the matter.
The incident occurred at INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command during routine maintenance taxi checks, Defence sources said.
While initially it was believed to be a crash, officials later clarified it was a mechanical failure.
“A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew,” it said.
The deceased was a Leading Air Mechanic (LAM).
“Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS (chief of naval staff) & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Navy Spokesperson said on X.