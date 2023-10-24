Navaneeth, Maneesha pair settles for silver at National Games Badminton Championships

Telangana shuttlers Navaneeth Bokka and Maneesha K settled for a silver in the mixed doubles category in the 37th National Games Badminton Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Navaneeth Bokka and Maneesha K.

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttlers Navaneeth Bokka and Maneesha K settled for a silver in the mixed doubles category in the 37th National Games Badminton Championships in Goa, on Tuesday.

In the final, the State duo lost against Andhra Pradesh pair of Gouse Shaik and Pooja D 8-21 and 17-21.

Earlier in the semifinal clash, Navaneeth and Maneesha cruised past Karnataka pair of Nithin HV and Ramya Venkatesh 21-14 , 19-21 , 21-16 to enter the final.

Results: Final: Gouse Shaik/ Pooja D (AP) bt Navaneeth Bokka and Maneesha K (Telangana) 21-08, 21-17.

Also Read Hyderabad duo a key cog in Afghans’ success in World Cup