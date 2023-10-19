| Navi Mumbai Man Arrested For Cheating 26 Persons Of Rs 57 Lakh With Azerbaijan Job Promise

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping 26 persons of Rs 57.75 lakh by promising them jobs in Azerbaijan

05:45 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Thane: A man has been arrested for allegedly duping 26 persons of Rs 57.75 lakh by promising them jobs in Azerbaijan, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old accused runs an electrical and hardware store in Rabale and he had even given job aspirants fake appointment letters, the official said.

“When the job aspirants realised he was being evasive on when they could fly out to Azerbaijan, they lodged complaints two days ago,” the Rabale MIDC police station official said.

Further probe is underway, the official added.