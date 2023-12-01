Navy gears up for relief operations, demo at Vizag likely to be rescheduled

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh around December 3 and 4.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

According to a release from the Navy here, the Eastern Naval Command has put all personnel and platforms on a high state of readiness. It is fully prepared to undertake any humanitarian relief and disaster relief operations, if the need arises. All Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State administration to render assistance as and when required.

Considering the safety aspects of the large number of spectators, Naval assets and personnel involved in the Complex Naval Demonstrations planned as part of Navy Day Celebrations, a few Navy Day activities namely Op Demo and the Commanding Officer-in-Chief (C-in-C)’s ‘At-Home’ function at Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled, based on weather conditions.

As part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept on standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, Diving Teams, and Medical Personnel to help people in affected areas along the east coast.

Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material, as required, the release said.