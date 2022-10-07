NCC camp for Hyderabad girl cadets concludes in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:17 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

The camp was conducted under the aegis of 1 Telangana Girls BN NCC Secunderabad Group under the able leadership of Camp Commandant Lt Col Pradeep Kumar and his team of Officers.

Hyderabad: A total of 550 National Cadet Corps (NCC) girl cadets from various schools and colleges from the twin cities participated in the recently concluded eight-day NCC Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-8) at Mahatma Jyothi Bai Phule Telangana Backward Class Residential School, Wargal, Siddipet.

The cadets were exposed to a well-designed training programme for their overall physical, mental and psychological development and inculcate in the young minds the spirit of camaraderie, sportsmanship and Espirit-de-Corps.

The camp was conducted under the aegis of 1 Telangana Girls BN NCC Secunderabad Group under the able leadership of Camp Commandant Lt Col Pradeep Kumar and his team of Officers, Girl Cadet instructors(GCIs), Associate NCC Officers(ANOs) and Permanent Instructional(PI) staff.

During the camp, various social service and community development activities, awareness on the environment, cleaning of water bodies under ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan’ and no plastic campaign under ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ were carried out in the nearby rural community areas marking the 75th year of NCC Mahotsav, a press release said.

During the camp the cadets were given an insight into the military way of life and were made to undergo a plethora of activities such as training on various military subjects, drill, games, physical fitness, Yoga, trekking, self-defence etc. Various Guest lectures by eminent personalities on issues like career counselling into civil services and uniformed services, women health issues, nutritional requirements for adolescent girls were also conducted for the benefit of the Girl Cadets.

A visit to the Air Force Station, Hakimpet was also conducted for the cadets to introduce young cadets to Air Force inventory and motivate them to join defence forces.