NCDC team appreciates sheep distribution scheme

Hyderabad: The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) team appreciated the Telangana government’s sheep distribution programme.

A team of NCDC officials, including Sudheer Kumar Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Bhupender Singh, T Rahman, VK Dubasi and Srinivasulu met with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav here on Monday.

During the meeting, the NCDC officials were briefed about the sheep and fish seeds distribution programme being taken up in the State for promotion of traditional occupations.

To ensure socio-economic development and welfare of those taking up traditional occupations, the Telangana Government was taking up different welfare programmes, said T Srinivas Yadav to the NCDC team.

NCDC officials said the welfare programmes, especially the Animal Husbandry department measures being implemented in the State were impressive and were role model to other States.

