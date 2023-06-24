NCP leaders join BRS party in Hyderabad

A host of leaders from different other parties including BJP, Congress and NCP also joined the BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra Social Justice wing vice president Sunil Dahegaon Kar joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of the Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao here on Saturday. A host of leaders from different other parties including BJP, Congress and NCP also joined the BRS on the occasion.

The Minister inducted them into the organizational fold offering pink scarfs. NCP Chandrapur district unit president Priyadarshan Ajay Ingle, NCP Chandrapur district Ghugus city unit president Dilip Oshanna Pittalwar, Chandrapur district Nationalist Youth Congress district secretary Hemant Singh Gobind Singh Thakur, district unit vice president Nikhil Jagdish Duryodhan, former Ghughus city BJP councilor Mahesh Lott and Ghughus city AAP former president Naveen More were among those joined the BRS on Saturday.

Also Read APTA invites BRS leaders for Atlanta conference