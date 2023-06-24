APTA invites BRS leaders for Atlanta conference

APTA invited BRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha Member V Ravichandra to the 15th conference of the association
Hyderabad: The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) on Saturday invited BRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha Member V Ravichandra to the 15th conference of the association to be held at Atlanta from September 1 to 3.
Former president of the association, Gudapati Gopala met the BRS leaders at their residences to invite them personally. Gopala said that thousands of Telugu families settled in America and a host of public representatives from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States would take part in the conference.