APTA invites BRS leaders for Atlanta conference

APTA invited BRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha Member V Ravichandra to the 15th conference of the association

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) on Saturday invited BRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha Member V Ravichandra to the 15th conference of the association to be held at Atlanta from September 1 to 3.

Former president of the association, Gudapati Gopala met the BRS leaders at their residences to invite them personally. Gopala said that thousands of Telugu families settled in America and a host of public representatives from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States would take part in the conference.

