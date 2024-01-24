Need to play our best to stay unbeaten at home: Rohit Sharma

I don't think we are unbeatable. We don't want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series, said Rohit

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 24 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Team India Captain Rohit Sharma speaking on the eve of the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Captain Rohit Sharma is aware of the fact that India haven’t lost a Test series in the last 12 years at home but he says they need to play their best cricket to stay unbeaten against a quality side like England.

Speaking on the eve of the first Test, Rohit said that England are a very good side and pose a serious challenge. “I don’t think we are unbeatable. We don’t want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series,” said Rohit on Wednesday.

He also felt that the victory in their last Test against South Africa in Cape Town keeps the team in good stead. “The Cape Town win was good but this match is in Hyderabad. It is different conditions, different opposition. But yeah, that win has given us a lot of confidence and we can take that into this series.”

He also lauded the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who are set to play key role in India’s chances in the five-match series. “Ashwin is a champion bowler. He has performed for India in different conditions. He always puts the team ahead. He improved every time he stepped on to the field,” he added.

With Ashwin and Jadeja being the first two spinners, the third spinner slot is between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and the captain felt that it is a good headache to have. “Kuldeep gives that x-factor bowling in these conditions. He has improved a lot in recent times. He has good variations and has matured as a bowler. He is a tempting option. But Axar has also done well with his all-round abilities and has been performing consistently. It is a good headache to have,” he explained.

According to the Mumbaikar, the absence of Virat Kohli will give opportunities to youngsters who have been performing well in these conditions.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes felt that India are a very strong side in these conditions and they have all the bases covered. However, Stokes is not ready to go into the match with any preconceived notions about the pitch.

“We don’t want to go into the Test match with any preconceived ideas about the pitches. We have to adapt to the given conditions. As a captain I am pretty clear. Trying to exploit different situations. How to make the best use of the bowling attack I have. Having multiple options is always good,” Stokes said about his bowling attack.

“Any team that comes to India has a tougher challenge. We understand India’s strength but we look for opportunities, we have to take every opportunity head on, give ourselves the best chance to win the games,” Stokes explained.