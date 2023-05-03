Neera is new super drink in town; here’s everything about non-alcoholic beverage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Move over, sodas and energy drinks, there’s a new thirst-quencher in town, and it’s been around for centuries. Meet neera, the ancient drink that has been enjoyed in Telangana since times immemorial.

Neera is a sweet and refreshing drink that is extracted from the inflorescence of the palm tree and has a mild aroma of ripe palm fruit. It is an unfermented fresh juice, making it non-alcoholic and suitable for all ages to enjoy. If you’re looking for a natural and healthy beverage that’s been tried and tested for generations, then neera might just be the drink for you.

So, what exactly is it, and where does it come from? Neera is extracted by making a small incision in the inflorescence of the palm tree, which then oozes out the sweet juice. This process is traditionally done by skilled toddy tappers who climb the tall palm trees to collect the juice in small pots.

The extract is then consumed fresh or fermented into toddy, a drink with a low alcohol content that is sold by licensed toddy tappers in Telangana. It is touted as the latest health craze, thanks to its numerous health benefits. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and is a natural source of electrolytes, making it a great choice for rehydration. Neera is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve digestion.

Despite its many health benefits, it has a short shelf life of only five days when stored at four degrees Celsius. This means that it must be consumed soon after it is collected, making it a rare and highly sought-after drink.

Hyderabad now has a first government-run Neera Café at necklace road built at a cost of Rs 13 crore.