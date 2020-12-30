Start work on Neera manufacturing unit, officials told

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday directed the officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report for establishment of Neera products manufacturing unit proposed to be set up by the State government at Nandanavanam in Yadadri Bhongir district. He also wanted them to initiate necessary measures including the tendering process for construction of the manufacturing unit among others.

Addressing a review meeting here, the Minister said the existing rules pertaining to payment of compensation to toddy tappers who sustain serious injuries or get permanently disabled when they accidentally fall from toddy trees was complicated. He instructed the Excise officials to formulate simplified guidelines and submit a report to the State government within a week. He also discussed promotions of officials of all cadres ranging from additional commissioners to inspectors in the Excise department. He asked the officials to constitute the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and complete the process of promotions and transfers at the earliest.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Excise director Sarfaraz Ahmed, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation managing director Manohar and other officials participated in the meeting.

