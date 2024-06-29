Training programme held for inspectors, writers in Adilabad

The training was aimed at creating awareness among inspectors, station house officers and writers over the cases, was organized by public prosecutor Musku Ramana Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 05:46 PM

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam told police to file charge-sheets against accused persons to ensure culprits were given punishment, while effectively probing into offences of smuggling of drugs and contraband substances.

He was speaking at a day-long training programme, meant for police officials investigating drugs and contraband substance smuggling cases, held here on Saturday. The training was aimed at creating awareness among inspectors, station house officers and writers over the cases, was organized by public prosecutor Musku Ramana Reddy.

Alam opined that offenders were punished only when police meticulously carry out investigations into the cases and file charge-sheets before a court. Ramana Reddy shared tips and ways to register cases, probe into the cases, to file the charge-sheets and to establish crimes of culprits. He explained how a crime could be proved.

Additional SP Surender Rao, DSPs P Srinivas, L Jeevan Reddy, inspectors and sub-inspectors were present.